Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Sheppard put up nine points and two steals in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are conceding 120.0 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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