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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 2

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Sheppard's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard put up 17 points and eight assists in his last action, a 107-98 loss to the Lakers on April 18. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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