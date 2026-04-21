Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 2

Sheppard put up 17 points and eight assists in his last action, a 107-98 loss to the Lakers on April 18. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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