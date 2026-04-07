Quenton Jackson And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

Jackson put up 15 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.