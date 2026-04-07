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Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson

Indiana Pacers • #29 PG

Quenton Jackson And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

Quenton Jackson and the Indiana Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 7. Jackson's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jackson put up 15 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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