Quenton Jackson And Pacers Face Bulls On April 1

Jackson had 10 points in his most recent game, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Jackson is averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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