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Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson

Indiana Pacers • #29 PG

Quenton Jackson And Pacers Face Bulls On April 1

Quenton Jackson and the Indiana Pacers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 1. Jackson's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jackson had 10 points in his most recent game, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Jackson is averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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