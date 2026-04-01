Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Wizards On April 1

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30, Grimes had 11 points and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

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