FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Wizards On April 1

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. Grimes' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30, Grimes had 11 points and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Quentin Grimes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News