Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Timberwolves On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Grimes put up 12 points in a 153-131 win over the Wizards. Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

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