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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Timberwolves On April 3

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Grimes' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Grimes put up 12 points in a 153-131 win over the Wizards. Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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