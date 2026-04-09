Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Rockets On April 9

Grimes tallied five points in his last game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6. Grimes is averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.9 points per game.

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