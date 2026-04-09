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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Rockets On April 9

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Grimes' points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grimes tallied five points in his last game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6. Grimes is averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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