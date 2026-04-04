Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Pistons On April 4

In his last game on April 3, Grimes posted 10 points and two blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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