Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

Grimes had 20 points in his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9. Grimes is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.5 points per contest.

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