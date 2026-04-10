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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. Grimes' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Grimes had 20 points in his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9. Grimes is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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