Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game

Grimes totaled 20 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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