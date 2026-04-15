Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Magic In Play-In Game
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Grimes' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grimes totaled 20 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.