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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Heat On March 30

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. Grimes' points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Grimes put up eight points in his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28. Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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