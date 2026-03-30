Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Heat On March 30

Grimes put up eight points in his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28. Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.9 points per game.

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