Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 3

Grimes put up six points in his most recent action, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.