Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 2

Grimes tallied seven points in his last appearance, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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