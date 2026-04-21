Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 2
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Grimes' points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grimes tallied seven points in his last appearance, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.