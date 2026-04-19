Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15, Grimes had four points. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.

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