Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Cavaliers On March 9

Last time out on March 7, Grimes posted 26 points and six rebounds in a 125-116 loss to the Hawks. Grimes is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.