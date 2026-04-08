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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Warriors On April 7

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, April 7. Achiuwa's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Achiuwa posted eight points in a 138-109 loss to the Clippers. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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