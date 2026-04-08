Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Warriors On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Achiuwa posted eight points in a 138-109 loss to the Clippers. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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