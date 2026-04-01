FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Raptors On April 1

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. Achiuwa's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Achiuwa totaled 16 points and eight rebounds in his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Nets on March 29. Achiuwa is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are giving up 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News