Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Raptors On April 1

Achiuwa totaled 16 points and eight rebounds in his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Nets on March 29. Achiuwa is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are giving up 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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