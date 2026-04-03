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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Pelicans On April 3

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, April 3. Achiuwa's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Achiuwa had 28 points and 19 rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.5 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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