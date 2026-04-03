Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Pelicans On April 3

In his last action, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Achiuwa had 28 points and 19 rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.5 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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