Peyton Watson And Nuggets Square Off Against Warriors On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Watson recorded seven points, four assists and two blocks in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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