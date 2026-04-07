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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Raptors On April 7

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Larsson posted 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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