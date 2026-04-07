Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Raptors On April 7

In his last game on April 4, Larsson posted 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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