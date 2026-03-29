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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Square Off Against Pacers On March 29

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Larsson's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Larsson recorded 10 points and five assists in a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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