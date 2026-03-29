Pelle Larsson And Heat Square Off Against Pacers On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Larsson recorded 10 points and five assists in a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.6 points per contest.

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