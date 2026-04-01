Pelle Larsson And Heat Square Off Against Celtics On April 1

In his most recent action, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30, Larsson had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Larsson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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