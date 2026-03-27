Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 27
Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Larsson recorded 14 points in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers are conceding 115.0 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.