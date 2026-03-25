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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 25

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Larsson posted seven points and two steals in a 136-111 loss to the Spurs. Larsson is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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