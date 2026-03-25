Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Larsson posted seven points and two steals in a 136-111 loss to the Spurs. Larsson is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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