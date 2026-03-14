Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against Wizards On March 14
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Pritchard's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Pritchard had 14 points and four assists. Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 123.9 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.