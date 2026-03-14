FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against Wizards On March 14

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Pritchard's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Pritchard had 14 points and four assists. Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.9 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News