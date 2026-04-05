Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Raptors On April 5

In his most recent game, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Pritchard put up 16 points and six assists. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.1 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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