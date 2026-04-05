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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Raptors On April 5

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 5. Pritchard's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 133-101 win over the Bucks on April 3, Pritchard put up 16 points and six assists. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.1 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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