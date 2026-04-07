Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Hornets On April 7
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Pritchard's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Pritchard recorded 17 points and three steals in a 115-101 win over the Raptors. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.