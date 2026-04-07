Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Hornets On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Pritchard recorded 17 points and three steals in a 115-101 win over the Raptors. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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