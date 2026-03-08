FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Cavaliers On March 8

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. Pritchard's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6, Pritchard tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Payton Pritchard

