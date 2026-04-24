Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21, Pritchard put up four points and five assists. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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