Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Pritchard posted 12 points and six assists in a 123-91 win over the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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