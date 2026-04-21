Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 2
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Pritchard's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 19, Pritchard posted 12 points and six assists in a 123-91 win over the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.