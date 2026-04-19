Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Pritchard's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pritchard had 21 points and 10 assists in his most recent appearance, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.