Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1

Pritchard had 21 points and 10 assists in his most recent appearance, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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