Paul Reed And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

In his most recent game, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Reed tallied 10 points and five assists. Reed is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

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