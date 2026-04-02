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Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons • #7 PF

Paul Reed And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Reed's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Reed tallied 10 points and five assists. Reed is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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