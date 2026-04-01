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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Wizards On April 1

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. George's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, George put up 19 points in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. George is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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