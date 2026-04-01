Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Wizards On April 1

Last time out on March 30, George put up 19 points in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. George is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per game.

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