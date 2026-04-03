Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1, George put up 39 points, six assists and three steals. George is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

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