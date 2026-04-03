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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 3

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. George's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1, George put up 39 points, six assists and three steals. George is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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