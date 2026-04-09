Paul George And 76ers Take On Rockets On April 9

In his most recent appearance, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, George had 16 points, four assists and two steals. George is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.9 points per contest.

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