Paul George And 76ers Play Pistons On April 4

In his last appearance, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3, George had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. George is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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