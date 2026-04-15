Paul George And 76ers Play Magic In Play-In Game
Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. George's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, George had 11 points. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.