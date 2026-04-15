Paul George And 76ers Play Magic In Play-In Game

In his most recent action, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, George had 11 points. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.