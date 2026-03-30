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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Heat On March 30

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. George's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

George had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in his most recent game, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28. George is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.9 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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