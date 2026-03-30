Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Heat On March 30

George had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in his most recent game, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28. George is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.9 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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