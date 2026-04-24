Paul George And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

George tallied 19 points in his last appearance, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are conceding 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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