Pat Spencer And Warriors Square Off Against Spurs On April 1

Spencer put up seven points, eight assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29. Spencer is averaging 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.