FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer

Golden State Warriors • #61 PG

Pat Spencer And Warriors Play Jazz On March 9

Pat Spencer and the Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Spencer had nine points in his last appearance, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7. Spencer is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 125 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pat Spencer

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News