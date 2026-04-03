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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Siakam's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Siakam totaled 25 points and five assists. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are giving up 111.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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