Pascal Siakam And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Siakam totaled 25 points and five assists. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are giving up 111.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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