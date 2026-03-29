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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam And Pacers Play Heat On March 29

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 29. Siakam's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Siakam put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.7 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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