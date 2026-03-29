Pascal Siakam And Pacers Play Heat On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Siakam put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.7 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per contest.

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