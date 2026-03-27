Pascal Siakam And Pacers Take On Clippers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Siakam put up 20 points and eight rebounds in a 137-130 loss to the Lakers. Siakam paces his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

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