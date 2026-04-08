Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Timberwolves On April 8
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 8. Banchero's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Banchero tallied 31 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.