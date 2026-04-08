Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Timberwolves On April 8

Banchero tallied 31 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6. Banchero is tops on his team in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

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