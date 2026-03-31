Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Suns On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Banchero put up nine points in a 139-87 loss to the Raptors. Banchero leads his team in points (22.6 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

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