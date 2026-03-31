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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Suns On March 31

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 31. Banchero's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Banchero put up nine points in a 139-87 loss to the Raptors. Banchero leads his team in points (22.6 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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