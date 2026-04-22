Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pistons In Game 2

Banchero put up 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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