Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1

Last time out on April 17, Banchero posted 25 points, six assists and two steals in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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