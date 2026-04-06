Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Pistons On April 6

In his last game on April 5, Banchero put up 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 112-108 win over the Pelicans. Banchero paces his squad in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.4 points per contest.

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