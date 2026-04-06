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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Pistons On April 6

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 6. Banchero's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Banchero put up 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 112-108 win over the Pelicans. Banchero paces his squad in points (22.2 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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