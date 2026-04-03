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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Mavericks On April 3

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 3. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Banchero had 11 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 130-101 loss to the Hawks on April 1. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.4 per game), boards (8.3) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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